Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office is again sponsoring a one (1) hour ethics training for all Lafourche Parish public officials, public employees, along with state and parish board and commission members.
The training will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.
DA Russell would like to invite the public to attend the free training.
