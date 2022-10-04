Kristine Russell

Lafourche DA Kristine Russell announced several have been indicted on some high-profile cases that involved local deaths. 

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office is again sponsoring a one (1) hour ethics training for all Lafourche Parish public officials, public employees, along with state and parish board and commission members. 

The training will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.

DA Russell would like to invite the public to attend the free training.

Recommended for you

Load comments