The Lafourche Education Foundation proudly announces the selection of Chad and Trixy Boudreaux as the 2024 LEF Outstanding Graduates. These remarkable individuals are not only the proprietors of Joe's Septic Contractors, Joe's Environmental, and Joe's Fencing but also the visionaries behind the esteemed Shooting da Crap clay shooting competition. Both Chad and Trixy are alumni of South Lafourche High School.
Since its inception in 2013, Shooting the Crap has managed to raise an impressive sum of approximately $300,000 in support of Mikey's Maniacs and the Center for Pediatric Therapy.
We cordially invite you to join us in celebrating the achievements of Chad and Trixy Boudreaux at the forthcoming Celebration of Excellence event. This prestigious gathering is scheduled for Thursday, September 21st, commencing at 6:00 PM and will be hosted at Central Lafourche High School. Additionally, this event will also acknowledge the outstanding educators of Lafourche Parish for the 2023-24 academic year.
Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, the Boudreauxs embarked on a journey back home from Houston. During this journey, Trixy felt a profound calling, an intuition that she attributed to divine guidance. Upon their return, they discovered that their residence was uninhabitable, but they were fortunate to have robust internet and cell phone connectivity.
Their serendipitous encounter with Fr. Greg from Sacred Heart set the stage for a remarkable mission. In what seemed like a clear directive from a higher power, Chad and Trixy embarked on a mission to provide sustenance to their community. Over the course of three months, they managed to feed an astonishing 3,500 to 4,000 individuals daily at Sacred Heart. Through their dedicated efforts, approximately $1 million worth of food and essential supplies flowed through the Sacred Heart distribution center, bringing relief and support to those in need.
Chad and Trixy's enduring commitment extends beyond their philanthropic endeavors. They have shared 30 years of wedded bliss and are proud parents to two sons, Mason and Colt. Their eldest son, Mason, and his wife, Hilary, have also welcomed a daughter named Caroline into the family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.