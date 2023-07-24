Each year the Lafourche Heritage Society presents a one-day seminar on topics relating to genealogy and history. Past presenters have included historians, genealogists, archivists, prominent community members, and researchers, who have spoken on a wide range of topics relating to Louisiana history. The event also features booksellers as well as exhibits created by Society members to highlight their history or genealogy. Participants and members are invited to bring their family history charts to share information.
This year will be the 45th Genealogy and Heritage Seminar will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center, 726 North Acadia Avenue. The price will be $40 per person, and sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m.
There will be 4 sessions:
Gayle Breaux Smith: Smith was born in the heart of Cajun country in New Iberia. Her acadian roots include immediate ancestors with srunames such as Breaux, Dugas, Bourgeois, Boudreaux, Broussard and Leblanc. Mrs. Smith will speak about the history and genealogy of the Breaux family.
Jay Schexnaydre: Jay is a native of St. James Parish and currently serves as the Operations manager at the Laura Plantation Heritage Site in Vacherie. He will speak about the villages of many German Coast progenitors that the GACHGS visited last year.
Nathan Rabalais: Rabalais is a native of Eunice and specializes in the folklore, literature and popular culture of francophone North America, particulary in Louisiana and Acadian communities of Canada.
Albert Robichaux Jr.: Albert will speak about doing research about los Isleños de Canarias and findings from his recent trip to the Canary Islands. Although he was born and raised in Harvey, his parent were both natives of Lafourche Parish.
Besides the guest speakers, booksellers will be available throughout the day. Other special events of the day will include award presentations by the LHS Historical Preservation Committee, as well as the presentation of the 2023 Edward J. and Anna B. Himel Distinguished Service Memorial Award.
A meal will be served at the seminar with the purchase of the pre-event registration. Registration must be submitted by July 28 with checks made payable to Lafourche Heritage Society mailed to PO Box 913, Thibodaux, LA 70301.
For more information contact Beth Plaisance at 985-856-2118 or plaisance@bellsouth.net
