Parish President Archie Chiasson and Kandice Degeyter

President Chaisson declared April 2023 as Autism Acceptance Month in order to raise public awareness and create acceptance of those living with or affected by autism. This month provides us with an opportunity to focus specifically on expanding social inclusion for autistic individuals in our communities.

Further, the month encourages celebrating each other's differences and striving to understand different points of view through integration, compassion and collaboration rather than judgment.

Autism is something that can unexpectedly touch any person’s life along a range of ages and lifestyles. Worrisomely, the numbers are rising each year; it has been estimated that currently one in 66 children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Moreover, it is four times more likely for boys to have ASD.

By observing this initiative, we have an upmost responsibility to ensure everyone feels safe and welcome in society regardless if they suffer from autism or not! Being inclusive will benefit everyone around us and make stronger connections between our communities at large, enabling us to understand each other better than ever before!

