Summer Experience kicks off soon at Lafourche library: Reading Colors Your World. That’s the theme for the 2023 Summer Experience. Enjoy a host of colorful activities and performances at your Lafourche Parish Public Library branch, take your reading to the next level and log it and other activities to earn milestone prizes. For more information on summer activities, performances, and more, visit https://www.lafourche.org/summer-experience-2023.
Summer Experience highlights in June include performances by Roger Day and the Crescent Circus. Check them out at the following partner locations.
Roger Day’s Invincible
Roger Day’s Invincible!: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It's the power of the brain. Roger Day's newest show Invincible! encourages and empowers young superheroes everywhere to solve the problem and save the day by using the greatest super power of all: imagination. Enjoy a collection of songs and young characters using their brain power, courageous spirit, reading, and imagination to solve problems and make a difference in the world. Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street: June 12, 10 a.m.; Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux; June 12, 2 p.m.
Crescent Circus
Crescent Circus: This husband-wife duo fuse expertise in magic, circus arts, and comedy to deliver a one-of-kind magical experience on stage. Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street: June 27, 10 a.m.; Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd.: June 27, 1:30 p.m.; Lafourche Central Market, 4484 Highway 1, Raceland: June 28, 10 a.m.
Page Turner Adventures' virtual shows return this summer:
Page Turner Adventures is bringing you four weeks of virtual content, three days a week this summer to the theme of "Kindly Ever After." Ready to participate virtually in storytelling adventures, create crafts, & engage in activities with Page Turner Adventures?
Don’t miss these premiere weeks for storytelling adventures, crafts, and activities.
Week of June 5: Friendship Adventure
Week of June 19: Cooperation Adventure
Week of July 3: Kindness Adventure
Week of July 17: Empathy Adventure
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays of the premiere week, stream shows and crafts for fun and engaging at-home entertainment:
Mondays: Show Day
Wednesdays: Craft Day
Fridays: Craft Day
Tune in Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the premiere week at 11 a.m. on the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Facebook or at Lafourche.org where we will be sharing a link to the day’s exclusive content. Follow the link and log in with this info:
Username – Lafourche
Password – SRP2023!!
Paint a masterpiece with local artist Shelby Toups: Local artist Shelby Toups is hosting a series of workshops during this year’s Summer Experience at the Lafourche Parish Public Library. Adults can create a colorful art piece with a local flair, a NOLA light post, in this free workshop. Registration is required to attend as space is limited, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the following library branches:
Choctaw Branch Library: June 8, 3 p.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library: June 13, 3 p.m.
Larose Branch Library: June 14, 3 p.m.
Lockport Branch Library: June 15, 3 p.m.
Enjoy a special Paw Patrol story hour at the Thibodaux library: Drop by the Thibodaux Branch Library, at 10 a.m. on June 10 for a special Paw Patrol story hour, sponsored by the Thibodaux Friends of the Library. This family-friendly activity will feature a special guest, a mystery member of the Paw Patrol gang. Don’t forget your cameras for photos.
Eat a Rainbow with LSU AgCenter at the library: Taste the colors of the rainbow with fruits and vegetables during a special visit from the LSU AgCenter in June at the Lafourche Parish Public Library. Discover why each color is important to us all at your local library branch.
Bayou Blue Branch Library: June 6, 11 a.m.
Choctaw Branch Library: June 5, 11 a.m.
Gheens Branch Library: June 7, 11 a.m.
Larose Branch Library: June 8, 11 a.m.
Lockport Branch Library: June 7, 2 p.m.
Raceland Branch Library: June 6, 2 p.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library: June 9, 11 a.m.
Come to the library, then try to escape in June: Visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library this summer and embark on an escape room experience of color and intrigue. Bring your team, find clues, solve puzzles, and unlock the mystery of the On the Trail of the Culprit Escape Room. Designed for people ages 8 and up, each escape room experience requires registration, so don’t wait to reserve your spot.
Bayou Blue Branch Library: June 14, 2 p.m.
Choctaw Branch Library: June 13, 2 p.m. & June 22, 3 p.m.
Larose Branch Library: June 21, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
Lockport Branch Library: June 12, 3 p.m.; June 13, 4 p.m.; June 14, 1 p.m.; and June 16, 10 a.m.
Raceland Branch Library: June 15, 3 p.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library: June 23, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.; June 24, 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
Learn to code while gaming with CodeCombat: Enjoying gaming? Want to learn to code? Do both with CodeCombat, the latest tool in the Lafourche Parish Public Library’s STEAM resources arsenal. CodeCombat is gaming software that teaches all ages (must be able to read) how to code in several different coding languages: C++, Python, JavaScript. Players take control of an in-game hero and code their way through levels and challenges while learning programming concepts. Students embrace learning as they play and write code from the very start of their adventure, promoting active learning and a growth mindset. Head to your library branch to learn more in June at these info sessions:
Bayou Blue Branch Library: June 13, 1 p.m.
Choctaw Branch Library: June 15, 2 p.m.
Gheens Branch Library: June 20, 2:30 p.m.
Larose Branch Library: June 15 & June 29, 3 p.m.
Lockport Branch Library: June 6, 2 p.m.
Raceland Branch Librar: June 21, 3 p.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library: June 12, 4 p.m.
Registration is required to attend at all branches except the Choctaw and Raceland branches.
Can’t make a session? Drop by your library branch to learn how to get started.
