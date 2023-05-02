May the 4th be with you…at your library: Celebrate all things Star Wars at your library. The Lafourche Parish Public Library is celebrating the Star Wars franchise with a host of Star Wars-themed programs in observance of May the 4th Be with You. Check these out at your local library branch.
Join staff at the Bayou Blue Branch Library for Star Wars-themed fun at 3 p.m. on May 2 and make Yoda slime. People of all ages are welcome to attend.
Celebrate Star Wars Day with a Grogu in a pod craft from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 4 at the Choctaw Branch Library.
May the “4th” be with you a little early this May at the Gheens Branch Library. Those ages 10 to 17 can use watercolor techniques with a black silhouette to create a “master” piece at 4 p.m. on May 2.
“May the 4th” be with you during a special Star Wars-themed story hour at 1 p.m. on May 4 at the Larose Branch Library.
People of all ages can play Star Wars-themed bingo for a chance to win prizes at 4:30 p.m. on May 3 at the Lockport Branch Library.
Let the galactic battle begin with a Yoda doll craft for children at 4 p.m. on May 18 at the Raceland Branch Library.
Those ages 13 and up can celebrate Star Wars with a Star Wars stitch art craft at 3:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Thibodaux Branch Library. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.
Emergency Legal Responders to host free clinic at Thibodaux library: Impacted by one of the recent hurricanes or severe storms? Emergency Legal Responders will be at the Thibodaux Branch Library, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8 to provide free civil legal help. Reserve your 20-minute slot by emailing admin@emergencylegalresponders.org. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring any materials that would be helpful for attorneys to address your legal needs.
Celebrate Mom at your library: Mother’s Day is coming up, and the Lafourche Parish Public Library has a slate of programs in May to celebrate mothers and other special women in our lives. Check these out at your library branch.
People of all ages can have a blast playing Mother’s Day-themed bingo at 2 p.m. on May 8 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library. Teens can create a unique origami-style card for Mother’s Day at 3 p.m. on May 9, and everyone can celebrate Mom at a special story hour at 10:45 a.m. on May 10.
Children ages 5 to 11 can make their mom a special flower for Mother’s Day using an unexpected item, an egg carton, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 at the Choctaw Branch Library.
Head out to a special Mother’s Day-themed story hour and enjoy movement, singing, stories, and a craft at 4 p.m. on May 8 at the Gheens Branch Library. Children 12 and under can create Mother’s Day cards at 4 p.m. on May 9, and people of all ages can make Mother’s Day flowers to celebrate the women in our lives at 4 p.m. on May 10.
Children ages 5 to 12 can create a card for Mom just in time for Mother’s Day at 4:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Larose Branch Library. People of all ages can attend a Mother’s Day story hour at 1 p.m. on May 11.
Children ages 5 to 12 can make a heartfelt card for Mom just in time for Mother’s Day at 4:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Lockport Branch Library. An “I Love Mommy” baby time – an interactive story hour designed for babies and toddlers – will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 9, and people of all ages can attend Mother’s Day-themed story hours at 10:30 a.m. on May 11 and May 13.
Join staff at the Raceland Branch Library for a Mother’s Day plate craft at 4 p.m. on May 10. Children can create a cactus gift for Mom at 4 p.m. on May 11.
Children ages 5 to 10 can make Mom a tulip that she can enjoy without having to remember to water at 5 p.m. on May 2 at the Thibodaux Branch Library. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library. The library will also host a Mother’s Day-themed baby time at 10:30 a.m. on May 11.
Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day at your library: May 24 is National Scavenger Hunt Day, and all branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library will offer scavenger hunts to celebrate. Check these out at your local branch:
Children can explore their library by taking part in a book-themed scavenger hunt at 2 p.m. on May 24 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library.
People of all ages can join staff at the Choctaw Branch Library, for a fun-filled scavenger hunt around the library at 1 p.m. on May 24 with an afternoon snack to follow.
The Gheens Branch Library is calling all clue finders. Help solve puzzles at an end-of-school scavenger hunt at 4 p.m. on May 24. People of all ages are welcome to participate.
People of all ages can hunt for treasure at 12 p.m. on May 24 during a library scavenger hunt at the Larose Branch Library.
Head over to the Lockport Branch Library, throughout the day on May 24 for a library-centric scavenger hunt in celebration of National Scavenger Hunt Day.
Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day with a library-themed scavenger hunt at 2 p.m. on May 24 at the Raceland Branch Library.
Search the library and solve clues in a quest for fame, glory, or at least bragging rights at 2 p.m. on May 24 at the Thibodaux Branch Library, in celebration of National Scavenger Hunt Day.
Lafourche library to offer CodeCombat: The Lafourche Parish Public Library is introducing its newest STEAM resource in May: CodeCombat. CodeCombat is game-based technology that teaches coding through online game play. A software platform, CodeCombat has players writing code in a variety of programming languages from the very start. With guidance, players write the code that propels their hero forward to the next adventure, dodging foes and overcoming obstacles. For more information on CodeCombat, drop by your local Lafourche Parish Public Library branch.
Thibodaux library to host CodeCombat intro: Those ages 8 and up are invited to learn more about CodeCombat with an introductory session about the gaming software that teaches coding set for 2 p.m. on May 25. CodeCombat is gaming software that, through online play, teaches coding in several different programming languages. Participants must be able to read to use CodeCombat to move their in-game hero to victory. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.
