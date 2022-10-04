The Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing Animal Tales back to South Lafourche. Get ready for a wild educational and engaging encounter with a variety of animals from across the globe at 10:30 a.m. on October 11 at the Cut Off Youth Center. Meet arachnids, insects, and snakes, and find out how undesirable critters serve an extremely important purpose to the environment.
Need guidance on a legal matter? Lawyers in Libraries returns to select Lafourche Parish Public Library branches in October. A joint venture by the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Louisiana Library Association, and State Library of Louisiana, Lawyers in Libraries arranges for lawyers to be present in libraries to meet with library patrons. In one-on-one “Ask a Lawyer” sessions, lawyers answer civil legal questions and connect them to further resources. The following Lafourche Parish Public Library branches are hosting Lawyers in Library sessions in October:
Larose Branch Library: October 26, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Lockport Branch Library: October 26, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library: October 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and October 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Thibodaux Branch Library, will host its annual Louisiana Authors Book Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October 8. Authors will be discussing their works and answering questions from those attending. Authors scheduled to attend include the Rev. Norman Edmonds Sr., Trisha Hukins, Terry Lindsey, Jamie Mayes, Diana Riley, Scott Smallwood, Gwen St. Romain, Gena Vitale, and Myron Wright. The schedule is subject to change.
Firefighters from throughout the area will visit Lafourche Parish library branches to teach children and their families about fire safety. Children can meet local firefighters, see a fire truck and other fire-fighting tools up close, and learn what to do in the event of a fire.
In celebration of 100 years of Fire Prevention Week, members of the Vacherie-Gheens Volunteer Fire Company will demonstrate fire safety tips and present a show and tell of fire-fighting equipment, including a fire truck, at 4:45 p.m. on October 12 at the Gheens Branch Library.
Members of Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 will visit the Larose Branch Library, for a special fire safety storytime at 1 p.m. on October 13. Learn fire safety tips and get an up-close view of one of the fire district’s fire trucks.
Learn about fire safety from local firefighters when members of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department (and a fire truck) visit the Lockport Branch Library, at 10:30 a.m. on October 13 for the library’s “Fire Safety” story hour.
Join staff at the Raceland Branch Library, for a special fire safety storytime at 11 a.m. on October 11. A special guest – a firefighter from Lafourche Fire District No. 1 Volunteers – will read a book to children during storytime and then lead participants on a tour of the fire truck.
Firefighters with the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department will visit the Thibodaux Branch Library, for a short presentation to families about fire prevention at 11 a.m. on October 11. Tour a fire truck while you’re there.
National Friends of the Library Month is celebrated each October to highlight the work that Friends of the Library groups do for libraries, such as raising funds through book sales, volunteering at library and community events, and more. In Lafourche, several membership drives will be held at branches in October. Stop in and learn how to get involved with your library branch’s Friends group.
Want to become a Friends of the Larose Library member? Stop by for an open house for information and refreshments at 11 a.m. on October 18 at the Larose Branch Library.
Visit the Lockport Branch Library, at 2:30 p.m. on October 18 if you are interested in joining the library’s Friends of the Library group or want more information.
