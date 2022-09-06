Myron Wright to visit Thibodaux library: In September, the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, will welcome public speaker and local author Myron Wright at 5:30 p.m. on September 6. Mr. Wright will discuss his book Overcomer: The Life of Myron D. Wright.
Get nutritional tips at the Gheens library: Learn more about healthy eating when Becky Gautreaux, extension agent for the LSU AgCenter in Lafourche Parish, visits the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive, at 11 a.m. on September 14.
September is Fine Free and Fine Forgiveness Month: September is Fine Free and Fine Forgiveness Month at the Lafourche Parish Public Library. In September, the library will waive old charges in any amount for overdue, damaged, or lost items (except charges associated with laptops, hotspots, tablets, electronic devices, and video games) in exchange for varying amounts of nonperishable food or pet supplies. Anyone owing money to the library (for anything except ineligible items) can bring in food or pet supplies according to a suggested donation schedule to clear his or her library account to once again enjoy library services. Donated items benefit local food banks and animal rescue organizations. The library will also waive fines for any overdue items (except ineligible items) returned in good condition in September; no donations are necessary. For more details, or to check your account balance, contact your local library branch.
Celebrate grandparents at the library: In September, several branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library will be celebrating grandparents and the important role they play in children’s lives. These activities are also a great opportunity for families to spend more time together.
Bayou Blue Branch Library: Children of all ages can craft a Grandparents’ Day medal at 4 p.m. on September 7 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street.
Choctaw Branch Library: Grandparents are invited to attend a special art workshop with their grandchildren to create a beautiful sunflower using recycled newspaper at 4 p.m. on September 7 at the Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road.
Gheens Branch Library: Bring the grandchildren to play Pokeno and enjoy special treats and pictures at 4 p.m. on September 7 at the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive.
Larose Branch Library: Children ages 4 to 12 can make a beautiful flower to show their love for their grandparents at 4 p.m. on September 7 at the Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street.
Lockport Branch Library: Enjoy grandparents-themed story hours at 10:30 a.m. on September 8 and September 10 at the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue.
Thibodaux Branch Library: The Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, is kicking off its new Saturday story hours with a “We Love our Grandparents” story hour in celebration of grandparents at 10:30 a.m. on September 10. This story hour will feature stories, a craft, a photo opportunity, and light refreshments.
Give children a head start in reading at the library: All branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library are offering kickoff events to its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The goal behind this early literacy initiative is to have children experience 1,000 books before they set foot in a kindergarten classroom. Lafourche library branches will host programs, many specially-themed story hours, during which staff members will introduce 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to parents, celebrate the achievements of young participants, and enroll children for the upcoming year. Children can also be registered for the program at any time during the year. For more information, drop by the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten celebration and information session at your local branch, or ask at your library’s service desk.
Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street: September 19, 10:30 a.m.
Choctaw Branch, 1887 Choctaw Road: September 15, 10 a.m.
Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive: September 12, 10 a.m.
Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street: September 15, 2 p.m.
Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue: September 1, 10:30 a.m.
Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive: September 13, 11 a.m.
Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street: September 14, 11:15 a.m.
