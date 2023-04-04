Hop to the library to visit with the Easter Bunny: Several branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library this year will host activities featuring the Easter Bunny for photo ops and more. Drop by these branches, and be sure to bring your cameras.
Photos with the Easter Bunny:
Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street: Take photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 3
Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street: Take part in an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on April 6 as part of the Larose Branch Library’s storytime. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter bunny.
Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue: Don’t forget your basket when you visit the Lockport Branch Library for the library’s Easter egg hunt, featuring the Easter bunny. This program, aimed at children ages 0 to 4 years old, will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 6. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter bunny.
Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive: The Easter Bunny will visit Storytime at 11 a.m. on April 4 at the Raceland Branch Library. Don’t forget your camera for photos and a basket for hunting Easter eggs.
Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street: Take photos with the Easter Bunny after Storytime at 11:15 a.m. on April 5 at the Thibodaux Branch Library.
Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive: Drop by the Gheens Branch Library for an Easter-themed storytime at 4:30 p.m. on April 3 with an Easter egg hunt to follow.
Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 E. Fifth Street: Join staff at the Thibodaux Branch Library, for a special Easter-themed babytime and an Easter egg hunt to follow at 10:30 a.m. on April 6.
Celebrate Earth Day at the library: Celebrate the wonder that is Planet Earth as the Lafourche Parish Public Library offers special Earth Day-themed activities in April.
Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street: Join library staff for an Earth Day Storytime at 10:45 a.m. on April 19 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library.
Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road: Make seed-filled paper balls with a DIY seed bomb craft to fill your garden with beautiful wildflowers to celebrate Earth Day at 4:15 p.m. on April 20 at the Choctaw Branch Library.
Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive: Celebrate nature at 2 p.m. on April 11 at the Gheens Branch Library, by creating a weaved web emulating a spider’s web with natural items such as sticks that you’ll collect. This craft is designed for those ages 10 to 17.
Lafourche library to celebrate National Garden Month: Spring is upon us, and the Lafourche Parish Public Library is offering many Spring-themed events, including several celebrating National Garden Month in April. Check out what’s blooming at your library.
Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street: Have some gardening fun at Storytime at 10:45 a.m. on April 26 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library.
Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road: Families can enjoy quality time planting a vegetable plant to add to their home gardens at 2 p.m. on April 12 at the Choctaw Branch Library. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.
Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive: Celebrate National Garden Month by making a self-watering planter throughout the day on April 26 at the Gheens Branch Library. Join staff also for a library open house. The library will have various stations with hands-on learning about the different resources the library makes available.
Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street: To celebrate National Garden Month, the Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, is giving away flower seeds to patrons who use the library throughout April, while supplies last.
Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue: Teens ages 13 to 17 can celebrate Spring and National Garden Month at 3:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Lockport Branch Library, by painting a watermelon mini planter. Adults can join staff at the Lockport library for some tips on growing a great garden at 11 a.m. on April 17 in celebration of National Garden Month. Participants will pot a plant or complete a garden project to take home.
Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive: Adults can quill and plant felt for a no mess, no care, easy-to-grow succulent garden with this National Garden Month craft at 4 p.m. on April 20 at the Raceland Branch Library.
Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street: Families are invited to plant a seed in a cup of soil to watch it grow at home at a “Plant a Seed” storytime at 10:30 a.m. on April 15.
Learn some new “old” steps at the Bayou Blue library: Children and teens wanting to improve their dance steps can turn out for the new dance squad, a line dancing activity for the younger crowd. Learn the Freeze, the Electric Slide, and more at 3:30 p.m. on April 5 and April 19 at the library. Dancers of all skill levels are welcome.
Create DIY bath bombs at the Lockport library: Teens and adults can relax at home with DIY bath bombs they’ll make from recycled coffee pods at 1 p.m. on April 13.
Thibodaux library to host paper airplane tournament: People of all ages can design, fold, and fly paper airplanes to see whose will go the farthest at 11 a.m. on April 14.
Raceland library to offer yoga zoo for children: Children and their families are invited to a new movement program at 11:30 a.m. on April 18. Try out the crouching dog, standing elephant, hissing snake and more at this yoga program designed to get kids moving.
It’s Financial Literacy Month at the library: Those ages 12 to 18 can create a one-of-a-kind, decoupaged jar bank in recognition of National Financial Literacy Month at 3:30 p.m. on April 18.
Larose library to begin walking club: Need motivation to get outside and exercise? Adults can join staff for a walk in the park at 9 a.m. on April 25 as part of a new walking club.
Enjoy tea and conversation at the Gheens Branch Library: Adults can enjoy a morning filled with hot tea and book talk at 10 a.m. on April 27.
For more information on library news and events, visit the library’s online calendar at www.lafourche.org, the library’s socials, or pick up a copy of your library branch’s monthly calendar.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.