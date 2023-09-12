September is Fine Free and Fine Forgiveness Month: September is Fine Free and Fine Forgiveness Month at the Lafourche Parish Public Library. In September, the library will waive old charges in any amount for overdue, damaged, or lost items (except charges associated with laptops, hotspots, tablets, electronic devices, and video games) in exchange for varying amounts of nonperishable food or pet supplies. Just bring in food or pet supplies (no expired items, please) according to a suggested donation schedule to clear your library account and once again enjoy library services. Donated items benefit local organizations. The library will also waive fines for any overdue items (except ineligible items) returned in good condition in September; no donations are necessary. For more details, contact your Lafourche Parish Public Library branch.
Lafourche library to kick off 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: The Lafourche Parish Public Library is kicking off its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program in September. This early literacy initiative encourages parents to read to the children and have them experience 1,000 books before they begin kindergarten. Lafourche library branches will host programs, including specially-themed story hours, during which staff members will introduce the reading program, celebrate the achievements of young participants this past year, and enroll children for the upcoming year. Children, including infants, can also be registered for the program at any time during the year. For more information, drop by one of the following programs or ask for more information at Lafourche local library branch.
- Bayou Blue Branch Library: The Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street, will host a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten story hour at 11 a.m. on September 11.
- Choctaw Branch Library: Join staff at the Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road, in kicking off another year of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at 11 a.m. on September 7.
- Gheens Branch Library: Enjoy movement, singing, stories, and a craft during a special Fall and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten story hour at 10 a.m. on September 18 at the Gheens Branch Library, 153 N. Leon Drive.
- Larose Branch Library: Get information on and register your child for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at a kickoff event at 2 p.m. on September 7 at the Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street.
- Lockport Branch Library: the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue, is hosting a special 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten story hour at 10:30 a.m. on September 7.
- Raceland Branch Library: Staff at the Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive, will introduce the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to parents during a special story hour at 11 a.m. on September 5.
- Thibodaux Branch Library: The Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, will host a special 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten kickoff during its weekly baby time at 10:30 a.m. on September 7.
Celebrate grandparents at the library: Several branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library will be celebrating grandparents and the important role they play in children’s lives. Check out the following Grandparents Day activities in September:
- Bayou Blue Branch Library: Teens can celebrate their grandparents by making them a flower-themed Grandparents Day card at 1:30 p.m. on September 5 at the Bayou Blue Branch Library, 198 Mazerac Street. Children can make their own Grandparents Day card at 3:45 p.m. on September 6.
- Larose Branch Library: The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will host a special “Grandmas and Grandpas” story hour at 1 p.m. on September 7.
- Raceland Branch Library: People of all ages can celebrate grandparents with a handcrafted card during a Grandparents Day craft at 2 p.m. on September 5 at the Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive.
CodeCombat available from your Lafourche library: Code Combat is now available from your Lafourche Parish Public Library. CodeCombat is gaming software that teaches people of all ages (must be able to read) how to code in several different coding languages: C++, Python, JavaScript. Players take control of an in-game hero and code their way through levels and challenges while learning programming concepts. To access CodeCombat at home, visit https://codecombat.com/library/lafourche/login. All you need is your library card number and PIN. Don’t have a PIN? Contact your library branch to get one. The following library branches will be offering CodeCombat intro sessions in September.
- Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street: September 13, 4:30 p.m.
- Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue: September 11 and September 25, 4:30 p.m.
Registration is required to attend CodeCombat sessions at the Lockport Branch Library, so don’t wait to reserve your spot at the library.
Lockport library to host senior letters and art activity: Jot down an uplifting note for local seniors and brighten someone’s day with some colorful art at 5 p.m. on September 28 at the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue. At this craft, participants of all ages can make cards that will be given to local seniors.
