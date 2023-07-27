Back to school

Below is a list of Lafourche Parish School's Orientation Date and Times.

 

 

High School

South Lafourche High School

Monday, July 31: Seniors, Juniors, Sophomores are to report to school at your designated time.  

Please attend according to the following schedule sorted by last name to avoid waiting in lines. Schedule pick up will be in the commons area. Students can take their ID tag picture, pick up books/Chromebooks, purchase spirit wear, buy yearbooks ($65.00), pay dues ($5.00 per year), and buy parking tags ($10.00).

A-B: 7:00 a.m.

C-D: 8:00 a.m.

E-G: 9:00 a.m.

H-L: 10:00 a.m.

M-P: 11:00 a.m.

Q-S: 12:00 p.m.

T-Z: 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1st: Freshmen only

7:30-8:00 a.m.: Students get their schedules in the commons and then head to the old gym

8:00-9:00 a.m.: General assembly in the old gym

9:00 a.m.-2:30p.m.: Optional> tour the school, ID tag pictures, books/chromebooks, buy spirit wear, buy yearbooks, pay dues, etc.

Students must wear a gray/white/royal blue collared shirt, or gray/white/royal blue school spirit shirt, and appropriate school jeans in order to take their school ID picture.

Central Lafourche High School

Monday, July 31: Seniors and Juniors

Seniors Last Name A-K: 9-10 a.m.

Seniors Last Name L-Z: 10-11 a.m.

Juniors Last Name A-K: 12-1 p.m.

Juniors Last Name L-Z: 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1: Sophomores

Last Name A-H: 9-10 a.m.

Last Name I-P:10-11 a.m.

Last Name Q-Z: 11 a.m. – 12p.m.

Wednesday, August 2: Freshman

Last Name A-H: 9-10:30 a.m.

Last Name I-P: 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

Last Name Q-Z: 1-2:30 p.m.

 

Middle Schools

Bayou Blue Middle School:

Tuesday, August 1:

6th Grade: 8-9:30 a.m.

7th Grade: 9:45-11:15 a.m.

8th Grade: 1-2:15 p.m.

Golden Meadow Middle School:

Thursday, July 27: 6th Grade

Last Name A-L: 9 a.m.

Last Name M-Z: 12:30 p.m.

Wear uniform shirt for picture ID.

Monday, July 31:  

7th Grade: 9:00 to 10:15 a.m.

8th Grade: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.

Wear uniform shirt for picture ID.

LCO Middle School:

Thursday, August 3:

6th Grade: 8-9:30 a.m.

7th Grade: 9:30-11 a.m.

8th Grade: 12-1:30 p.m.

Students must wear uniform shirt to take ID photo

Lockport Middle School:

Tuesday, August 1:

6th Grade: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7th Grade: 11:30-12:30 p.m.

8th Grade: 12-1 p.m.

Raceland Middle School:

Tuesday, August 1:

6th Grade: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2:

7th and 8th Grade: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sixth Ward Middle School:

Students can pick up schedules and take ID photos on the dates listed below between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25: 8th Grade

Tuesday, July 26: 7th Grade

Tuesday, July 27: 6th Grade

Elementary Schools

 

Thibodaux Elementary:

Monday, August 7: 10:30– 11:30 a.m.

Bayou Boeuf Elementary:

Wednesday, August 2: 4-5:30 p.m.

C.M. Washington Elementary:

Monday, August 7: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

W.S. Lafargue Elementary

Monday, August 7: 1:15-2:15 p.m.

 

Bayou Blue Upper:

Monday, August 7: 9 to 10 a.m.

Bayou Blue Lower:

Wednesday, August 2:  11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please bring labeled school supplies

St. Charles Elementary:

Wednesday, August 7:  

1st Grade through 5th Grade: 2-3 p.m.

Raceland Upper:

Monday, August 7: 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Raceland Lower:

Monday, August 7:

1st and 2nd Grade: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, August 11: 

PreK Parent Orientation: 10 a.m.

Kindergarten Parent Orientation: 1 p.m.

Lockport Upper:

Monday, August 7:

3rd Grade: 1:15-1:45 p.m.

4th Grade: 1:30-2 p.m.

5th Grade: 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Lockport Lower

Tuesday, August 1:

1st and 2nd Grade: 9-10 a.m.

Meet your teacher and drop off school supplies. K and Pre-K students will meet their teacher on testing day.

North Larose:

Tuesday, August 7:

K through 5th Grade: 10:30- 11:30 a.m.

South Larose:

Wednesday, August 2:

1st through 5th Grade: 12- 12:30 p.m.

Cut Off Elementary:

Tuesday, August 7:

1st through 5th Grade: 9 – 10 a.m.

Galliano Elementary:

Monday, July 31:

1st through 5th Grade: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Golden Meadow Upper:

Tuesday, August 7: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Golden Meadow Lower:

Tuesday, August 1:

1 through 5 Grade: 1-2 p.m.

