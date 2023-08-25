The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a FREE Hunter Education Field Day on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The event will take place at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland, Louisiana.
Designed for individuals aged 14 and above, this exceptional opportunity allows participants to enhance their knowledge and skills in hunter education. The Field Day, which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is a crucial component for those who have completed the Home Study Course, an online alternative to the traditional two-day classroom course, provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
To register for the Field Day, interested individuals are required to complete the online registration form by clicking here. Due to limited class size, advance registration is necessary to secure a spot.
Participants are advised not to bring any firearms or ammunition to the course. However, snacks are permitted to keep participants energized and engaged throughout the event.
For further details or assistance with registration, please contact the LPSO Training Academy during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (985) 449-4481 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to attend the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Free Hunter Education Field Day. Enhance your education, sharpen your skills, and join us on the path to responsible and safe hunting practices.
