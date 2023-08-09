Yellow Water

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing this notification for all customers serviced by the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1.

Due to changes in water quality within Bayou Lafourche, we are experiencing yellowish water in the distribution system. We are aware of the issueand are flushing throughout the entire distribution system to help alleviate the problem.

Please note that we continue to meet all state and EPA regulations.

Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updatesand additional information.

