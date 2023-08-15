At Thibodaux High School right now, school spirit and Tiger Pride is at an all-time high.
And that’s a byproduct of the leadership of the school’s head who said she’s living a dream of getting to lead the school that she so dearly loves.
Rebecca Hebert was named Thibodaux High School’s principal in May 2022, and this is her second school year leading the school.
Thibodaux High School is her alma mater, and Hebert said every day is an adventure — an adventure she cherishes.
“There is truly no best part – it is a remarkable journey,” Hebert said when asked what she enjoys most about her work. “I love to empower our teachers to be confident professionals and bring the magic to their classrooms. Teachers truly are the best actors and actresses. In addition, I love to empower our students to be the best versions of themselves. With that takes being ‘visible’ in all aspects of the job. I love attending extracurricular activities to see our students doing what they love most.”
For Hebert, the path to becoming Thibodaux High School’s principal came after a long journey in education. She said being a teacher is something she always wanted to do, and she’s been in the school system since Jan. 2002. Hebert started at West Thibodaux, but then moved with the freshman class to Thibodaux High School where she’s been ever since — as a math teacher, then assistant principal, then finally as principal in 2022.
“I am currently starting year two of this exhilarating journey,” she said.
When Hebert took the job at Thibodaux, she told The Gazette in an interview that one of her goals was to renew Tiger Pride, getting both teachers and students excited about being Tigers.
She’s succeeded in that endeavor. In her 1+years with the school, so much has been done to restore pride and morale on campus. Hebert said she created a Spirit Committee last summer and that group’s job was to come up with ideas that would allow students to create memories and have fun while at the school.
That group consulted with parents and students and was all-encompassing, creating ways to make the student experience for athletic events, extracurricular activities, academic events and it reached as many students as it could with great success.
“I feel this transition was somewhat easy,” she said. “The students, teachers, parents and community just want someone to listen and accept different perspectives. Communication is very important along with fostering relationships and establishing expectations. I give all the credit to the students and teachers who bought into the vision and made it a reality. The teachers made it a reality for the students and the students adhered to the expectations. The administrative team also bought in and helped support the vision in every way possible.”
Hebert said the theme of the 2023-2024 school year at Thibodaux High School is ‘Oh the Places the Tigers will Go,’ and it aligns with the school’s continued vision to set high expectations and foster school spirit.
Last year’s motto was “A culture of high expectations and school spirit,” and it laid the foundation of what the school was trying to accomplish in its transition.
“My goal is to continue this to form a true single student advisory to have even more student input on making THS the best it can be,” she said. “We raised our LEAP scores by over 6 SPS points and our ACT index by 10 SPS points. I am excited to see our teachers continue with the expectations in curriculum alignment and to see our scores grow again. Culture drives actions. Actions drive results and a positive culture will get positive results.”
Hebert said being in education is a challenging career, and it can even sometimes be exhausting at times, too. But she said it’s also rewarding and she said that being the principal of her alma mater high school is so fulfilling — something she embraces and loves every single day.
“My job title is ‘principal,’ but it means so much more to me,” she said. “It means being a role model and forever leading by example for our students. The students make all of the other chaos worth it. I can honestly say principalship is one of the most challenging roles in education, but also one of the most rewarding.”
