Ivy Robichaux may be from the small bayou community of Larose, but she is certainly excelling on the pageant circuit and in politics where she hops her future lies.
The 21-year-old LSU student was crowned Miss LSU in late March. It was her third time competing in the pageant, a competition in which she has received an honor each of her three years participating. Her first year, she was chosen as Fan Favorite for raising the most money for the organization the event’s organizer, LSU sorority Delta Zeta, supports. Last year she finished third in the Miss LSU competition.
While serving as queen, she said she wants to spread the word about the Miss LSU pageant and is doing so with any avenue she can.
She also hopes to spread a message of kindness and love passed onto her by her brother Roman, who passed away at age 15 in January 2022. A message, “I believe everyone can do what’s right”, is found on his grave and is part of that message to be relayed.
“He had so much love for everyone, and you could really just see God’s light shining through him,” Robichaux said.
She said her brother was just a joy to be with.
“So I hope that others can see his legacy living through me,” she said.
In addition to Miss LSU, Robichaux has competed in the Miss Louisiana pageant for two years as Miss Grand Isle. She placed in the top 10 in 2022.
Off the stage, she has worked as an aid to Louisiana Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, for the past three years and is scheduled to intern in the office of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA., in Washington, D.C., at the end of the summer.
She wants to pursue a career in politics, ideally as a political analyst, after completing her education.
“So whether it be a political analyst or a campaign manager, I definitely want to pursue a career in politics,” she said.
Robichaux will serve her tenure as Miss LSU before passing on her crown next year. She also will compete in next year’s Miss Louisiana pageant.
She is scheduled to graduate from LSU in May 2024 with a degree in Mass Communication before attending law school at the Paul Hebert Law Center at LSU.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.