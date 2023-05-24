The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct alligator lottery harvests on 21 LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), 28 public lakes and one U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) property Aug. 30 to Nov. 4, 2023. Applications are now available and are due by June 30.
Alligator lottery applications are only available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. To apply click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $5 transaction fee.
Only one alligator lottery application may be submitted per customer. Applicants must be legal Louisiana residents and 16 years of age or older. If selected, you will be required to purchase an alligator hunter license ($25) and to submit payment of $40 for each alligator tag allocated. Do not purchase the alligator sport hunter license available online as this license type is not applicable to these lottery hunts.
To assist applicants in selecting specific WMAs/public lakes, LDWF has posted the percentage of lottery alligator harvest applicants selected in 2022 by WMA or public lake as well as a map showing the general location of each area and the appropriate area manager’s contact information on its website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Alligator/Files/lottery_choices.pdf
For more information concerning lottery alligator harvests on LDWF WMAs or public lakes, contact the appropriate LDWF Field Office or email LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov.
