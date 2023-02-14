With over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry and an eye on helping Port Fourchon grow, Reggie Ledet announced today that he is a candidate for Seat E on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. “I’m excited about what’s ahead for our Port as we work to create more jobs for our community and region,” Ledet said. “I believe my background is ideally suited to help move the Port onto bigger and better things.”
Reggie is 49 years old and is married to Holly Stevens Ledet and is the father to two children, Braden and Evelyn Ledet. He is the son of the late James “Jimmy” Ledet and stepmother Judy Ledet and the late Audrey Doucet Luke and stepfather the late Roy Luke. Reggie is the grandson of the late Ebdon and Azema Ledet and the late Freddie and Lena Doucet.
“My background has allowed me to see how Port Fourchon functions on a daily basis and how all the various entities come together to create a vibrant economic engine for our area,” Ledet said. “I look forward to working with the other commissioners to bring even more jobs and benefits to this place we love to call home. I respectfully and humbly ask for your support and your vote.”
Election Day is March 25.
