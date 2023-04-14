Enjoy an exciting game of bingo – with all proceeds benefiting Light Up Lafourche. The event will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cuvee Wine Bar and Bistro. Light Up Lafourche, a non-profit created by Gazette Owner/Publisher Addy Melancon, will once again give away decorated Christmas trees to families in need this holiday season.
This is the first fundraising event for the non-profit.
The $100 donation includes a delicious Cuvee brunch, one specialty cocktail, and bingo cards. Blackout wins a new Louis Vuitton bag. VIP tables are available.
Melancon highlighted the remarkable strength and camaraderie our community has developed during this trying period, emphasizing that Light Up Lafourche is an opportunity further to unify us all in compassion through its generous outreach.
A huge "thank you" goes to the sponsors, Josie D'Lynn Boutique and Frank's Supermarket.
Make your next hangout meaningful by using it as an opportunity to give back with your closest pals. Not only will you have a great time, but also the satisfaction of knowing that you are making a difference this coming holiday season.
To purchase your tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brunch-bags-and-bingo-tickets-617256198907.
