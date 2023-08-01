A local boutique is set to re-open its doors after Ida’s wrath destroyed its previous location.
White Oak Boutique is going to host a grand opening of its new location on Saturday at noon — a welcome back celebration for the boutique, but also a celebration of the business’s customers who are excited to have the local business back in operation.
Boutique owner Macy Cheramie Rodrigue said she cannot wait for the grand opening and is so eager to be back.
White Oak Boutique’s new location is located at 13390 West Main Street in Larose. The celebration will run from noon-6 p.m.
“I am beyond excited to be back with a physical storefront on the bayou,” Rodrigue said. “I think I’m just as excited to have my house back, since it finally won’t be boutique storage anymore. I’m so glad to be bringing another much-needed business back to our bayou.”
For Rodrigue, Ida came at the worst possible time.
White Oak Boutique opened its doors in spring of 2021 — just four months before the storm. The original storefront location was in a building just next to Pitre’s Pharmacy in Larose. The storm destroyed both the storefront and also most of the inventory within the business, leaving Rodrigue at square one.
But she said she knew she wanted to continue forward with the store, so she started to look for another business to serve as her storefront.
What she ended up finding was a gem — an old house that was a fixer-upper, but which has so much local history. The house was built in 1916 by Father Dean Danos’ grandparents. It needed a lot of work and had a blue tarp on it, broken windows and a bunch of rotten wood on it when the family purchased it.
But Rodrigue said she and her father, Popeye Cheramie, had a vision for the house and through hard work and dedication, they put that vision to life.
“Once we put our mind to it, there was no turning back,” she said.
With father and daughter doing most of the work themselves, they turned the old, damaged home into a treasure — a spot that locals will see on display at the grand opening.
In the renovation, the family moved the house back, restored electricity, built new porches, re-did the plumbing, tore down walls, replaced rotten wood with new wood and so much more.
Then, Rodrigue had to turn the restored house into a boutique and make it exactly how she wanted it. The process has been long, tedious and, she admits, sometimes exhausting. But it was oh, so worth it!
“This is so much more than my business opening a new storefront,” she said. “It’s months and months of extremely hard work, unforgettable months that I was blessed enough to spend working with my dad and learning so much from him. I will forever be indebted to my parents for helping me make this happen. We’re also so glad to have saved one of the bayou’s older houses and give it a few more years of life and beauty.”
Rodrigue said she kept her business rolling online only in the aftermath of the store, but she said there is nothing like the in-person, face-to-face interactions between her and her customers.
At the grand opening, there will be sizes from small-3x on display, as well as new jewelry, new shoes and more. She said the new location has roomy dressing rooms for customers and she also believes the business will offer locals a chance to be comfortable — something she believes is invaluable in today’s world.
“It will provide a place of community for the women on the bayou,” she said.
Rodrigue said she loves being a business owner because it affords her the opportunity to be creative and she also relishes the challenge of tackling all of the different obstacles that a day may bring.
But she said she also loves empowering women and making them feel good about themselves. The look in a woman’s eyes when she tries on that outfit that sparkles, she said, is a thrill that is not easily replicated in other places.
“It’s one of the most rewarding parts of the job,” she said. “Seeing a customer look at themselves in the mirror with a smile of confidence while trying on our styles is a feeling like no other. Every woman deserves to be confident in their own skin — no matter their shape, size or age. I’m so happy to help facilitate that at a place like White Oak Boutique.”
