Luke Jansen is an accomplished Boy Scout with Troop 325 — a young man who has aspirations of soon becoming an Eagle Scout.
To accomplish his goal, he must next do a community service project — an event which will take place this weekend at Golden Motors.
Jansen has organized a 5 point safety inspection, free car wash and child safety seat inspection event Saturday at Golden Motors from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The local said planning the day has been hard work, but to know that his next step is to become an Eagle Scout is something that makes him feel good.
“It feels exciting,” he said. “It’s been 8 years to complete my rank requirements. Only 2% of scouts gain Eagle Scout rank. I truly will miss scouting life.”
Jansen said he chose to make his community service project what it is in hopes of making the community’s roads safer to drive.
At the event, locals will be able to get their vehicle checked, washed and then also any and all car seats inspected by LPSO.
Vehicle safety is paramount at the heart of Jansen, an 11th grader at VAL and the Career Magnet Center. He said he aspires to be an auto mechanic when he is in the workforce.
“It’s a five point safety inspection that hopefully builds awareness about getting checks on vehicles and I hope to see everyone stop by,” he said. “Serving the community is a way a scout can do a good turn daily. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will do a child seat inspection, and we appreciate their help. Also, Fire Central will talk about vehicle safety.”
Jansen said he’s thankful to everyone who has helped him spread the word about the event, and he also wants to thank Golden Motors for allowing him to host the day at their business. He said to become an Eagle Scout is something he cherishes.
“It took a good bit of work because the planning and preparation was almost 2 months of planning and setting up — asking for volunteers and having a written process for others to follow,” he said. “I am so thankful to everyone for their help.”
The event Saturday is 100% free to the community and all are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.