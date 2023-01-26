All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition. The local competition will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Golden Meadow Park Basketball Court.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championsip is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.
For entry forms or additional information contact: Jacob Verdin (985-696-3225)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.