All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition.  The local competition will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Golden Meadow Park Basketball Court.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championsip is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions.  All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.  All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.  

For entry forms or additional information contact: Jacob Verdin (985-696-3225)

