The legal team at the Ray A. Collins Law Firm in Larose has a public service message for Lafourche Parish residents - time for filing suit against property insurance carriers who may have underpaid, denied, or unfairly handled Hurricane Ida claims is quickly running out.
“The prescriptive period, which is the Louisiana way to say statute of limitations, for hurricane claims or these types of homeowner claims, is just two years,” attorney Kirk Guidry with the Ray A. Collin Law Firm explained. “So, in the case of Hurricane Ida, this means August 29th of this year is the absolute deadline by which any lawsuit against an insurer must be filed.”
Waiting until just before the deadline to file would not be a good idea, Guidry said, pointing to what happened recently to residents in the Lake Charles area following Hurricane Laura. When the two-year Hurricane Laura prescriptive period for filing suit against insurers neared the end, Lake Charles area law firms became inundated with requests to file suit against their carriers just before the deadline, quickly overwhelming most law firms in the area.
“They were besieged with late claims literally on the eve of the two-year prescriptive period, and they just physically couldn’t service all of the people that were panicking and coming in,” Guidry said. “So, we would urge people that are still having difficulty to get their homeowners claims paid to speak with [an attorney] sooner rather than later.”
Larose attorney Ray Collins, 66, has practiced law for 40 years, having operated his general practice law firm in Lafourche Parish since 1989. Collins works alongside his son and attorney Ryan Collins as well as Kirk Guidry, another renowned local attorney who has practiced law for over three decades.
Prior to the storm, the Ray A. Collins Law firm found itself in an enviable place – it already represented several notable public entity clients, as well as sizeable commercial clients including a local bank chain, along with its normal general practice work. After Hurricane Ida struck Lafourche Parish, though, Collins and his associates began to get numerous calls from locals just a few weeks after the storm over frustrations with insurance carriers. Collins, who earlier in his career spent 16 years working insurance defense cases as outside counsel for Allstate, was not looking to substantially add to his firm’s overall workload, but decided the Lafourche Parish area needed its help combatting the insurance issues it was facing.
“We really had no choice given the state of things and the way that these people were being treated by their insurance companies,” Collins said. “So, we jumped in.”
Guidry estimates the Ray A. Collin Law Firm has been able to help its Lafourche Parish clients recover tens of millions of dollars in insurance payments they previously had been denied from receiving. Most of those funds, Guidry mentioned, tend to get reinvested directly into the Lafourche Parish economy in the form of property repairs and reconstruction.
While some cases are more a matter of carriers responding painfully slow, the main issue Collins says he and his firm continue to see repeatedly, regardless of the brand name or size of the insurance carrier involved, is underpayment.
“The primary issue is not being paid adequately,” Collins said.” “[Homeowners are] being dragged along by the insurance companies and receiving payments which are far less than what their damages are.”
The most common tactic his firm says it has witnessed has been carriers offering to initially pay just 20 to 30 percent of the actual claim value, leaving homeowners with a substantial shortfall.
For more information regarding the upcoming deadline to file, or for details regarding Ray Collins and his legal team in Larose, residents can visit www.raycollinslaw.com.
