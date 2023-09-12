A local man is going to be representing our area this weekend at the Louisiana Food and Wine Festival in Lake Charles.
Anthony Goldsmith with the Kajun Twist & Grill will be representing Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou at the festival, showcasing his talents to thousands of people in the Lake Charles area.
The Gazette caught up with Goldsmith this week and he said it is an honor and privilege to showcase his talents to a large audience while also representing our area.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent our area, especially knowing so many talented chefs from Lafourche Parish,” Goldsmith said. “I’m honestly not even thinking about it as a competition. I’m just going to showcase what amazing food we have to offer as a parish. Too often, we get looked over when we have some of the best chefs in the world right here in our home.”
Boy, are the people in Lake Charles in for a treat.
The dishes that Goldsmith will be preparing throughout the event are enough to make one’s mouth water and those in attendance will be treated to some of the finest cuisine that our area has to offer.
On day one, he will be preparing and serving marinated grillades on French bread baked and served fresh from Duet’s Bakery. On the second day, Goldsmith will lead the audience on a demonstration and he will be taking the audience on a blast from the past — serving up a dish from one of the most famous local eateries from our area’s history.
“I’ll be doing a recipe from my grandfather’s old restaurant, Toupsies,” he said. “I’ll be making Crab Finger Fourchon.”
Then on the final day, Goldsmith will be preparing Shrimp Etoufee de macaroni — which will give the audience that southeast Louisiana flavor with the delicious local seafood in the delicious dish.
For Goldsmith, getting the opportunity to compete at an event like this is in the blood. He mentioned that his grandfather owned Toupsies, but he also grew up around famous local chef, the late Alzina Toups and has spent most of his life in a kitchen.
Goldsmith said he loves operating the Kajun Twist and said that there is no greater joy than showcasing the amazing food of our area to customers both from here and also beyond.
“I grew up around amazing chefs from Alzina Toups to my own parents to everyone in between,” Goldsmith said. “My strengths are definitely Bayou Cajun Cooking. The stuff we grew up with down here. I’m not a formally trained chef by any means, but I really got into cooking my last few years in college before I re-opened the Twist in 2014.”
Goldsmith said that his favorite thing about being a chef is when he cooks up a dish and sees the smiles on the faces of the people as they’re eating it and enjoying it.
That to him gives the thrill like an athlete scoring a game-winning touchdown or a teacher smiling with pride after a student earns an A+ on his/her exam.
It’s delivering those smiles and that feeling of satisfaction that Goldsmith said he aims to deliver to the people in Lake Charles at the event — that down the bayou hospitality and those delicious eats that always leave people coming back for more.
“I love getting replies from our locals the a dish they ate with us reminded them of their grandparents’ cooking,” he said. “That always makes my day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.