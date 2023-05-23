School is out for summer and temperatures this weekend are forecast to be in the 90s.
But for those with the envie to take advantage of the summer sun by swimming at one of the parish’s public pools, be aware: swimming options are going to be very limited this summer.
Public pools in the 10th Ward will be limited, if not closed altogether due to various challenges that are going to make public swimming more difficult this summer.
Finding qualified and certified lifeguards is a big challenge right now in Lafourche Parish.
Lafourche Parish Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson said there is a huge shortage of lifeguards, and that shortage is going to limit the amount of time that both the Cut Off Youth Center and the Larose Civic Center Pools are able to open.
Chiasson said right now, COYC has 4 lifeguards. She is the director at COYC. On an average summer, she usually would have somewhere between 12-15. Without a full staff, there will be plenty of days that the pools will have to be closed in both Cut Off and in Larose.
“There is a shortage,” Chiasson said. “We are opening for pool parties if we can accommodate. And I will have some public swimming days available, but not every day. It will be maybe just 2 days out of the week. Larose has maybe just one lifeguard. Our lifeguards and theirs will go back and forth, but again, that will depend on scheduling.”
What makes the scheduling dilemma even more frustrating for Chiasson and others is that a lot of effort has been made to try and make it easy for teenagers to get certified to be a lifeguard.
Chiasson said she was willing to team up with Ms. Peggy Bagala with Braxton’s Gift for Life to ensure that lifeguards wouldn’t have to pay anything to get their certifications.
“It is,” Chiasson said when asked if the shortage is frustrating. “We were willing to pay for the lifeguarding class. It’s $300. Ms. Peggy Bagala and COYC were each going to pay half. But the kids don’t want. You can’t make them work.”
Chiasson said she doesn’t have a definitive date when public swimming will begin at COYC because there is still some repair work going on at the pool, but she hopes that it will be available by early June.
“I’m not sure yet,” Chiasson said when asked when the pool would open. “We need to also install lights for night now that our tops are on and to shine in the pool. We have our fingers crossed for next week.”
In Golden Meadow, Councilwoman Laci Bouziga Latiolais said the pool at the park will be closed because the pool is still waiting on repairs from Hurricane Ida.
Ida did severe damage throughout Lafourche Parish with Oakridge Park being no different.
Latiolas said that work is not completed and because of that, the pool will be closed for summer.
“Our pool is just not ready from Ida,” she said. “We have no bath house or anything yet. We are waiting on FEMA to see what our future plans will be.”
Councilman Daniel Lorraine said the situation with the lifeguards is disheartening and he feels for the children who will miss out on some fun in the sun because of it. He joked that when he was a kid, the public pool was Bayou Lafourche, but then got more serious and said the situation is unfortunate for all.
“They don’t want to work,” Lorraine said. “That’s a problem across the board. It’s sad to see.”
COYC to have Dinner on the Deck Pool Grand Re-Opening
Cut Off Youth Center will be having a Pool Grand Re-Opening with a Dinner on the Deck on Tuesday, May 30 to celebrate the reopening and continuous improvements of the COYC pool.
Gates will open at 5:30 with dinner beginning at 6 and music from 6:30 to 7:30. The food is being provided by Armbar and Grill and music is being provided by Jerry Martin and Zac Cheramie.
Admission is $25 per person. Contact the Cut Off Youth Center for reservations at 985-805-2810. This is a non-swimming event.
