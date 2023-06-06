Local resident Brooke Plaisance, J.D., has achieved a milestone in her academic journey with her recent graduation from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge. On May 20, 2023, Plaisance graduated 11th out of 176th in her class.
Plaisance is a 2016 graduate from South Lafourche High School and went on to earn her Business Administration degree from Nicholls State University in 2020. She is now scheduled to take the bar exam in July 2023 to officially become a lawyer. Her hard work and dedication have earned her a job at Woody Falgoust, a Law Corporation located in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
“I am so proud of what I have accomplished over the past few years," said Plaisance. "It has been hard work but it was worth every second to see my dream of becoming an attorney come true."
Plaisance's accomplishment is one that should be celebrated. Her achievement serves as an inspiration for others who are striving for success and demonstrates that anything is possible with dedication and perseverance.
“I am grateful for all the support I have received throughout this journey," said Plaisance. "The encouragement I've received from family and friends has meant so much to me."
As Plaisance takes her next step towards achieving her goals, we wish her all the best as she continues on this path of success!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.