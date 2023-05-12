Michele Hebert

Michele Hebert, a West Thibodaux Middle School 8th Grade ELA teacher, has been nominated for Norwegian Cruise Line's Giving Joy Contest. This contest is open to everyone, and voting is open until June 9th, with valid email required. 

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Norwegian Cruise Line is acknowledging teachers for their unwavering dedication to their students and to the joy they bring to the classroom. NCL will grant 20 teachers a seven-day cruise vacation. The top three winners will board Norwegian Viva - the upcoming ship from NCL's new Prima Class.

Michele is among the top 20 in the competition, and first in Louisiana, but could use your assistance to climb higher. Click the link to submit your vote: https://contest.nclgivingjoy.com/entries/954984

