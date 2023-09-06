The Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) is pleased to announce the Third Annual Seafood Social for Scholarships, sponsored by REV/REV Business. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Nicholls State University John L. Guidry Stadium. This gathering aims to raise funds for B.I.G. scholarships, benefiting local students at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College.
Attendees can look forward to an evening of delightful Louisiana seafood, featuring a wide range of options, along with refreshing beverages. Live music will provide a pleasant atmosphere, and an exciting auction will further enhance the event. Ticket information will be available soon.
Recently, B.I.G. awarded $39,000 in scholarships to twelve deserving students attending Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. Since its inception in 1998, B.I.G. has granted approximately $150,000 in scholarships. The proceeds from BIG's Annual Seafood Social contribute to funding these scholarships. "Our scholarship program aims to provide access to quality education and training, ensuring that these students are well-prepared for their future endeavors," stated B.I.G. Scholarship Chair Steve Barbera.
For those interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact info@bayouindustrialgroup.com. Join us for a remarkable evening filled with delicious food while supporting a noble cause!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.