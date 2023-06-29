WR-6/30

Below is a list of local events happening this Fourth of July weekend. If you have an event that you would like to advertise, send it to ads@tlgnewspaper.com

_______________________________________________________________

Golden Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

June 29 to July 1

 

GMF Tarpon Rodeo

 

See some of the biggest fish you can catch in the Gulf at this rodeo. The Golde Meadow Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo features a prestigious fishing tournament, live music, a King of the Catch Cook Off, and more! This is a family-friendly event, so come spend the weekend soaking up the sun and good vibes! 

For more information visit the website at www.fourchontarpon.com.

_______________________________________________________________

Let Freedom Ring Festival

July 4

 

Freedom Ring Festival

 

Celebrate 4th of July in the City of Thibodaux at the let Freedom Ring Festival! Hosted at Peltier Park, admission is FREE and includes a variety of activities for the family. Enjoy live music, Cajun food, a cornhole tournament, live auction, bike parade, and a firework show. 

In addition, all veterans, first responders, medical personnel, and their families are welcome to a complimentary breakfast from 8:00 to  10:00 a.m.

For more information visit the website: www.letfreedomringfest.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments