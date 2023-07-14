Down Da Bayou Comedy Night

Experience a night of laughter and entertainment at Lafourche Concert and Events Club's Down Da Bayou Comedy Night! Join on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. for a hilarious evening hosted by the talented Brandon Haynes. Don't miss out on special guest performances by Bryce Long and Dirt Cobain, with Tyler Arceneaux also taking the stage. 

This must-attend event will be held at Popies Place, located at 9047 East Ave A in Cut Off. Secure your spot and purchase your tickets in advance for just $10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15. 

Get ready to laugh like never before! Visit www.lafourcheconcertclub.com/comedy to get your tickets now.

