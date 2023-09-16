The First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow is delighted to announce the upcoming Daddy-Daughter Tea Party, a heartwarming event set for Saturday, October 14, at 3 p.m. Nestled at 187 Oakridge Drive in Golden Meadow, this event promises to be a memorable experience for fathers and daughters alike.
To secure your spot, please RSVP by September 30. Remember to come dressed in your finest attire, as we celebrate this special bond between dads and their little princesses. Additionally, we encourage donations, as all proceeds from this enchanting gathering will support our cherished Kingdom Kids ministry.
Registration is a breeze; just visit our Facebook page to sign up. Join us for an afternoon of love, laughter, and cherished memories at the Daddy-Daughter Tea Party.
