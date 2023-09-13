Hail Mary Animal Rescue, in collaboration with KatVet and Petco Love, is extending a helping paw to pet owners in need.
On Thursday, September 14, from 3 to 6 p.m., they're hosting a FREE vaccine and microchip clinic for both cats and dogs at 21118 La 1 in Golden Meadow.
This convenient drive-thru style clinic ensures a safe and efficient process.
For our feline friends, please bring them in carriers, and for the canine companions, kindly ensure they are friendly.
Don't miss this opportunity to prioritize your pet's health and well-being without any financial burden. It's a win-win for everyone, especially our beloved pets.
