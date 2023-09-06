Get ready to witness a spectacular showcase of youthful charm and elegance at the upcoming French Food Festival Children's Pageant, scheduled to take place on October 8th, starting at 11:30 a.m. This delightful event, hosted by the Larose Civic Center, promises a day filled with adorable contestants, proud families, and a celebration of French culture.
The pageant features a diverse range of age divisions, ensuring that every young participant has the opportunity to shine on the stage. Age divisions are determined by the child's age on the day of the pageant, ensuring a fair competition and a chance for all to participate. Here's a breakdown of the exciting age categories:
Baby Miss (0-11 months); Toddler Miss (12-23 months); Tiny Miss (2-3 years old); Petite Miss (4-5 years old); Little Miss (6-8 years old); Deb Miss (9-11 years old); and Jr. Miss (12-13 years old)
The French Food Festival Children's Pageant isn't just about beauty; it's about celebrating each child's individuality, confidence, and charisma. With each participant bringing their unique qualities to the stage, the event promises heartwarming moments and proud smiles from families and friends.
Additional information is available for those interested in joining the festivities or cheering on the young contestants by calling 985-665-9024.
