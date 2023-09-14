Grand Isle is set to host a day of remembrance on Sunday, October 1, 2023, marking the 130th anniversary of the devastating 1893 Cheniere Caminada Hurricane.
“It was a day that changed our community forever. We lost so many lives, including whole families. We will never forget them,” said David Camardelle, Grand Isle Mayor. “The day of remembrance is a day to honor all those who were lost and to celebrate the community that we have here today. We are still here, we survived. This is also going to be a day to celebrate our resilience.”
In collaboration with Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, the town of Grand Isle is orchestrating a day filled with solemnity and reflection to commemorate this somber milestone. The event will encompass a series of activities, including the solemn blessing of cemeteries, a touching memorial service, and a warm reception complete with food and music, all taking place on the sacred grounds of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.
Additionally, for those interested in delving deeper into the island's history, there will be maps available for a self-guided historical walking tour, offering glimpses into the island's storied past through its historic homes.
“As we mark the 130th anniversary of the Great Hurricane that devastated Cheniere and Grand Isle, we invite the resilient people of South Louisiana, and especially the descendants of those we tragically lost, to come together in remembrance,” said Father Mark Toups, Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.“Join us for the blessing of the tombs and an ecumenical prayer service at 2:00 pm, as we honor our past and fortify our hope for the future.”
The schedule for this day is as follows:
12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. – A heartfelt prayer service, accompanied by the blessing of tombs and the rededication of the Cheniere Hurricane Monument, will be held at Cheniere Cemetery.
1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. – Another prayer service and tomb blessings will take place at the Grand Isle Cemetery, situated on Cemetery Lane.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – The focal point of the day, a Memorial Service, will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, located at 195 Ludwig Ln in Grand Isle, LA.
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – To foster community and reflection, a reception with food, drinks, and live music will unfold on the grounds of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church.
On October 1, 1893, a nameless but formidable Category 4 hurricane made its catastrophic landfall at Cheniere Caminada, just to the west of Grand Isle. This devastating event resulted in a profound loss of life, with 779 souls perishing in Cheniere Caminada alone, accounting for half of the town's 1,500 residents. Tragically, many residents met their fate within the confines of their homes or were swept away by the relentless forces of the sea. This calamity extended its reach across the southeastern United States, claiming a staggering 2,000 lives, securing its place in history as America's deadliest natural disaster.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.