Get ready for the exciting second annual Grand Isle Red Dress Roll happening this Saturday, August 12!
Join residents of Grand Isle as they meet at Grand Isle Marina at 3 p.m. and embark on your own "roll" around the Island.
Wristbands for the event can be purchased starting at 2 p.m. on the day of the event, or you can secure yours in advance by texting Dena at 985-264-9531. You must be 21 or older to secure a bracelet.
We are thrilled to have several businesses participating in the Red Dress Roll, including Grand Isle Marina, Cisco's Hideaway, Tommy's Restaurant and Bar (with a $10 cover charge), Yum's Restaurant, Landry's Quick Stop, Native Daiquiri's, Old Blue Marlin Bar, Wakeside Marina and Daiquiri's, and Bridgeside Marina.
When you purchase your bracelet, you'll also get access to special prices at the participating bars, restaurants, and businesses.
Best of all, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Island Cats Foundation. A foundation to help control the cat colonies on the Island.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable event! Grab your red dress and join us for an incredible day of fun, while supporting a great cause.
Stay up to date on the list of participating venues by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084678611393.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.