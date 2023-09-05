We’re still a little ways away from Trick or Treat season.
But one local philanthropic group is already making arrangements to make this Halloween season memorable for local children (and adults) in our area.
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club announced this week that 2023 will mark the group’s inaugural ‘Krewe des Bebettes’ Halloween Parade — an event that event organizers hope will be popular enough to someday become an annual affair.
The parade is set for October 21 and will take place at the corner of Armand Street and Oakridge Drive in Golden Meadow. It will be a night for fun, food, family and even a little bit of spookiness in the spirit of the season.
“It’s always great to be able to put on something fresh and new for the community to see,” said Kyle Williams with the Lafourche Concert and Events Club. “The people deserve something different to do and see. It’s going to be a fun time for sure.”
Williams said the idea for the parade is a continuation of the momentum that the concert club has created in recent months.
The group annually puts on a golf cart Mardi Gras Parade each spring called Krewe des Couyons, which started in recent years and is beginning to gather some momentum. The club also has hosted a St. Patrick’s Parade and also several other holiday-themed and community-based events.
The Halloween Parade came with club members thinking of a way to do something unique for the children in the area.
Williams said Halloween is a fun holiday and something that people look forward to — both because of the candy and costumes, but also because the weather is usually favorable to be comfortable outdoors for a large gathering.
“For this one, we were brainstorming about things we could do for the community around Halloween,” Williams said. “And of course, our main ‘claim to fame’ being our parades, it came up to do a Halloween Parade and so it became.”
Williams said the response so far has been excellent and more than 100 people have already messaged the Concert Club’s Facebook page to inquire about how to get involved.
As with all of the group’s parades, the Halloween Parade is cost effective and is designed for all people to be included. The parade will be family friendly with just a $20/person fee for riders or walkers.
There will be free popcorn, hotdogs and chili served, a free movie played, and children will also be able to burn some of their energy on free inflatables all once the parade wraps up.
“It’s been very well received so far,” Williams said. “As with all of our parades, the fee will be cost effective and $20 per person to ride or walk. We encourage people to walk in the parade and get very creative with their costumes, especially with light up or even glow in the dark costumes. Of course, our usual push, pull or drag concept will also be well welcomed. We’ll have a costume contest as well for those participating in the parade with categories to be announced at a later date.”
Williams said he wanted to thank the people in the community for their initial support of the Halloween Parade, but also for all of the other events put on by the Lafourche Concert and Events Club.
He said he believes the Halloween Parade will be a hit, and he knows that it all wouldn’t be possible if not for the people in our community rallying behind the event through their support, but also their willingness to lend a hand and volunteer to ensure that things go off without a hitch.
He said he wants all kids to know that they’re welcome at the event and they’re free to have fun, express themselves and enjoy being a kid.
“We always love entertaining and engaging the kids of all ages,” Williams said. “As cliche as it is to say, you oftentimes don’t realize the lives you’re impacting with your actions. This will be another great time and a great event we hope the community will remember and look forward to for a long time.”
