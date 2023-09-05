With the calendar flipped over to September, it’s officially go-time for one of the area’s largest and most anticipated fall festivals.
The Cut Off Youth Center’s annual Hurricane Fest will roll September 22-24 at the youth center’s grounds — an annual event that provides food, music, entertainment, carnival rides and a full weekend of fun for people all over our area.
COYC Director and Lafourche Parish Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson said she is optimistic that the 2023 event can go off without a hitch, but she is also keeping her fingers crossed.
The Hurricane Fest is the main fundraiser annually for the COYC. Ironically enough, the name of the festival is the one thing that no one organizing the event wants to see: hurricanes. In recent years, the annual festival has been wrecked by both COVID and then Hurricane Ida.
“It’s hard to prepare and pray we don't run into a brick wall,” Chiasson said. “But that’s what we are doing. We’re preparing for the festival like hurricanes don’t exist in September. There’s no other way to do it.”
The annual festival is huge for the sustainability of the local youth center and Chiasson said she wants to thank the public for their annual support of the popular event.
The Hurricane Fest is one of the main fundraisers for COYC — an event which generates countless thousands of dollars which the facility uses to stay afloat throughout the year. The COYC is a recreational and entertainment hub for people in South Lafourche — the host of youth sports, BINGO, pageants, weddings, and countless other events that are made possible because of the facility’s presence in our community.
“The money raised from the festival is how we pay our insurances,” Chiasson said. “It also helps with our operating expenses for a good part of the year. To purchase items, big items that we may be in need of to continue operating.”
But to get that community support, the Hurricane Festival also knows that it has to put on an event worth going to, and Chiasson said she believes that the 2023 event is going to be huge.
As always, the Youth Center has a full musical lineup with bands performing throughout the weekend to entertain the crowds.
On Friday night, PBR Band performs from 5-8 p.m. before Orange closes the house down from 9 p.m. - midnight.
On night 2, there’s music throughout the day with Meg Rousseau performing from noon-2 p.m., then Ruff ’N Ready from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. before giving way to Gordan Bradbery from 6-8.
The nightcap on Night 2 is Jr. Lacrosse, which will take the stage and rock the house from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.
On Sunday, Cajun music lovers will be in for a treat because Waylon Thibodaux performs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. before Benjamin Bruce takes over and closes out the weekend from 2-4.
Chiasson said that in addition to the loaded lineup, the thing she is most excited about in 2023 is for the community to see the changes that have been made at COYC. As the facility has recovered from Ida, repair work has been a process, but improvements have been steady.
“This year, what I’m most excited about is everyone coming out and seeing for themselves the improvements that we have made over the years, as well as our recovery from Ida,” Chiasson said. “Our renovations inside our gym, the new metal covers over our pool deck and our fan/visitor area are all upgraded and we’re excited for people to see it first-hand.”
Chiasson said she also loves seeing the community come together for the festival, adding that it’s great to see our community come together for a worthwhile cause.
“I’ve always said my favorite part of the festival is seeing the community coming together,” she said. “Generations of families coming out to eat, dance and just visit with everyone. I’ve been director now for 15 years. Due to COVID and Ida, this is my 13th festival. And every year, there’s a learning of how to ‘fix this,’ or how to ‘make that better.’ There’s always going to be something like that to come up no matter how much you prepare. Our team is always ready for that challenge.”
And it’s a team that’s an army.
Chiasson said the festival is simply not possible without the army of volunteers who turn out and support the event each year.
“The best part of our center are the volunteers who come out and help us make this festival what it is,” she said. “Along with the many companies and private business owners who give donations for our festival. The hard working volunteers cooking and serving in the booths are our heroes. Without them, we couldn’t do it. And it’s also a little sad for me when I see those volunteers because I can’t help but miss the ones who are no longer with us. They’re terribly missed by more than just myself. We are a family here. And even being a transplant, my roots were planted here in 1984, but this has always felt like home to me. I love our community and the people here. I look forward to seeing everyone out at the end of September. Now, if we can just all pray for a dry cool front for Sept. 22-24, we’d be all set.”
