SHREK: The Musical

The Thibodaux Playhouse is proud to present "Shrek: The Musical" live at the NSU Peltier Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23. Each of these showings will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are now available! 

Purchase your tickets online at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or give us a call  at our box office where our friendly staff is ready to arrange it on (985) 446 – 1896.

Directors: Melinda Adams & Erica Annis

Stage Manager: Geralyn Percle

Music Director: Kyle Davis 

Choreographer: Lauren Rhodes

Assistant Choreographer: Rikki Broussard

Shrek: Mason Clark

Princess Fiona: Hayley Rhodes

Donkey: Malcolm Bell

Lord Farquaad: Kyle Davis

Dragon: Lauren Rhodes

Pinocchio: Trent Ledet

Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Brittany Bourque

Big Bad Wolf/Papa Ogre/Knight: Shay Prosperie

Pig/King Herold/Guard/Puppeteer: Greg Autin

Pig/Knight/Villager: Mason Brewer

Pig/Thelonious/Villager/Puppeteer: Gavin Chauvin

Mama Bear/Blind Mouse: Madison Anderson

Papa Bear/Villager/Guard/Knight: Phillip Boudreaux

Baby Bear/Young Shrek/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Patrick Dishman

Humpty Dumpty/Puppeteer: Sophie Benoit

Wicked Witch/Duloc Dancer: Jennifer Urbina

White Rabbit/Duloc Dancer: Renée LeBlanc

Fairy Godmother/Mama Ogre: Amanda Guillot

Peter Pan/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper/Blind Mouse: Brooke Blanchard

Ugly Duckling/Duloc Dancer/Teen Fiona/Skeleton/Rat Tapper/Blind Mouse: Siddalie Orgeron

Mad Hatter/Puppeteer: Emma Zeringue

Shoemaker's Elf/Villager/Duloc Greeter/Duloc Dancer: Teagan Dominique

Hansel/Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Pied Piper: Bailey Alexander

Gretel/Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Alissa Griffin

Little Bo Peep/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Carissa Theriot

Little Red Ridinghood/Queen Lillian: Kim Champagne

Captain of the Guards/Villager/Puppeteer: Jayden Lawson

Young Fiona/Dwarf: Lucy Naquin

Bishop/Villager/Guard: Ethan Kahl

Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Rikki Broussard

