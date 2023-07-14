The Thibodaux Playhouse is proud to present "Shrek: The Musical" live at the NSU Peltier Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23. Each of these showings will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are now available!
Purchase your tickets online at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or give us a call at our box office where our friendly staff is ready to arrange it on (985) 446 – 1896.
Directors: Melinda Adams & Erica Annis
Stage Manager: Geralyn Percle
Music Director: Kyle Davis
Choreographer: Lauren Rhodes
Assistant Choreographer: Rikki Broussard
Shrek: Mason Clark
Princess Fiona: Hayley Rhodes
Donkey: Malcolm Bell
Lord Farquaad: Kyle Davis
Dragon: Lauren Rhodes
Pinocchio: Trent Ledet
Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Brittany Bourque
Big Bad Wolf/Papa Ogre/Knight: Shay Prosperie
Pig/King Herold/Guard/Puppeteer: Greg Autin
Pig/Knight/Villager: Mason Brewer
Pig/Thelonious/Villager/Puppeteer: Gavin Chauvin
Mama Bear/Blind Mouse: Madison Anderson
Papa Bear/Villager/Guard/Knight: Phillip Boudreaux
Baby Bear/Young Shrek/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Patrick Dishman
Humpty Dumpty/Puppeteer: Sophie Benoit
Wicked Witch/Duloc Dancer: Jennifer Urbina
White Rabbit/Duloc Dancer: Renée LeBlanc
Fairy Godmother/Mama Ogre: Amanda Guillot
Peter Pan/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper/Blind Mouse: Brooke Blanchard
Ugly Duckling/Duloc Dancer/Teen Fiona/Skeleton/Rat Tapper/Blind Mouse: Siddalie Orgeron
Mad Hatter/Puppeteer: Emma Zeringue
Shoemaker's Elf/Villager/Duloc Greeter/Duloc Dancer: Teagan Dominique
Hansel/Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Pied Piper: Bailey Alexander
Gretel/Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Alissa Griffin
Little Bo Peep/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Carissa Theriot
Little Red Ridinghood/Queen Lillian: Kim Champagne
Captain of the Guards/Villager/Puppeteer: Jayden Lawson
Young Fiona/Dwarf: Lucy Naquin
Bishop/Villager/Guard: Ethan Kahl
Villager/Duloc Dancer/Skeleton/Rat Tapper: Rikki Broussard
