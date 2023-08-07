Join us for the St. James High School Back to School Kickoff 5k Color Run - Wildcat Edition on August 26th! Get ready to experience a vibrant and fun-filled race like never before.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9 a.m. Don't miss out on this thrilling event!
Register by August 18th and take advantage of our special offer - only $20 and you'll receive a free shirt! On the day of the race, registration is $25, so don't wait!
Calling all St. James High students - pay just $10 and be a part of this exciting event.
To secure your spot, submit payment to St. James High School Cross Country, C/O S. Toups, 22187 Hwy 20, LA 70090. Remember, checks should be made out to SJH Cross Country.
Don't wait any longer - join us for a colorful and unforgettable race!
