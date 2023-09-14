Lockport Carnival Club is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch and Chili Cookoff, a family-friendly event that promises a day of fun-filled activities and a delicious chili cookoff. This event will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lockport softball field.
What to Expect:
Pumpkin Patch: Admission to the pumpkin patch is $10 per person, with a special rate of $5 for kids aged 5 and under. Attendees will receive a pumpkin and access to a wide array of activities, including games, face painting, a hay ride, and picturesque backdrops for capturing memorable moments.
Chili Cookoff: The chili cookoff will begin at 7 a.m., with all participants expected to have their culinary creations ready by 10:30 a.m. Contestants must prepare their chili on-site and are required to bring their own supplies (tent, pots, cooking utensils, food, etc). Please note that wild game is not permitted, and each chili entry must include a minimum of 5 pounds of meat.
Vendor Craft Show: Alongside the pumpkin patch and chili cookoff, a vibrant vendor craft show will be held. Vendors interested in showcasing their crafts and goods can reserve a 10x10 spot for $40. Set-up begins at 7 a.m.
Join us for a day of autumnal fun, delicious chili, and fantastic crafts as we celebrate the season. The Lockport Carnival Club looks forward to welcoming the community for an unforgettable day of festivities.
For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, please contact Becky Cheramie at 985-691-2517.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.