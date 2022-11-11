The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held this evening at the Hilton Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. The Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
LACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
We are proud to recognize the following four chamber professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:
20 Years of Service
Lin Kiger, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce
15 Years of Service
Lynn Guillory – Vermilion Chamber of Commerce
5 Years of Service
Ashley Hilsman – New Orleans Chamber of Commerce
Lacey Viator – Broussard Chamber of Commerce
Congratulations to each of you and thank you for your service to the chamber of commerce industry!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.