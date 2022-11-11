Chamber Awards

Pictured is Lin Kinger, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce President and Lisa Johnson, Bosier Chamber of Commerce President.

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held this evening at the Hilton Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. The Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.

LACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service.  Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.

We are proud to recognize the following four chamber professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:

20   Years of Service 

Lin Kiger, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce

15   Years of Service 

Lynn Guillory – Vermilion Chamber of Commerce

5      Years of Service

Ashley Hilsman – New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Lacey Viator – Broussard Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to each of you and thank you for your service to the chamber of commerce industry!

