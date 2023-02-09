La. Dept of Health

The Louisiana Dept. of Health and Nicholls University Health Services is offering free Covid-19, flu and MPox vaccines for Nicholls Campus students, faculty and staff on February 9 from 2 to 4 p.m., and February 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. 

The clinic is located at 210 Ardoyne Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301. Vaccines are available free of charge and will be administered by the Louisiana Department of Health Services.

In addition, free take-home Covid-19 Test Kits are available for students who wish to test themselves at home. These kits can be picked up at University Health Services Clinic on either day as well. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome.

