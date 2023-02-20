Louisiana Federal Credit Union (FCU) is pleased to announce the Ronald E. Thomas (R.E.T.) Memorial Scholarship opportunity beginning February 17. The annual program, now in its 33rd year, awards $2,000 to six graduating high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional leadership and altruism in the community.
2022 scholarship recipient Alex Lay says programs like the R.E.T. Scholarship help to offset some of the costs associated with higher education.
“It’s truly a blessing,” said Lay. “It’s just one less thing I have to worry about.”
"At the heart of our success lies a commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us," said Rhonda Hotard, President and CEO at Louisiana FCU. "That's why we are proud to offer the Ronald E. Thomas Scholarship to high school seniors who embody the values of service and leadership. By supporting the next generation of community leaders, we invest in a brighter future for us all."
The deadline to apply for the 2023 R.E.T. Memorial Scholarship is Friday, April 14. Eligible students are encouraged to submit a brief summary describing how they have grown as a leader during the formative years of high school. Recipients will be announced in the spring.
For more information or to apply, visit LouisianaFCU.org/scholarship.
Louisiana FCU actively participates in educating youth in southeast Louisiana about financial literacy through a variety of products that encourage teens to develop money management skills, track financial decisions and learn how to budget for their future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.