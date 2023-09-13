La Place, La. – Louisiana FCU is partnering with Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. and the City of Thibodaux by helping the local community kick start their end of summer clean-out with free unlimited shredding. Shred Day will be on September 16, from 9AM to 11AM, and will be hosted at Thibodaux City Hall, 310 W 2nd St, Thibodaux, LA 70301. Members of the community are encouraged to come out and shred items including bank statements, medical records, pay stubs, old tax returns, insurance records, credit card statement, and even old driver’s licenses or passports.
“Thieves look for every opportunity to gain access to personal private information and sensitive materials. By shredding your important documents, it reduces the likelihood of identity theft, and it saves you from the headaches and worry of identity theft. Shredding gives you a sense of safety and security knowing that your personal information is protected. We’re happy to provide this service free of charge to our community,” stated Tracey Huff, Director of Compliance and Risk at the credit union.
Identity theft is still on the rise. Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. If you’re looking to get rid of clutter that may contain confidential information, this is the perfect opportunity to shred it, not trash it!
About Louisiana FCU:
Louisiana Federal Credit Union is a full-service not-for-profit financial institution serving over 36,000 members in the Bayou Region, River Parishes, Tangipahoa and Ascension Parish areas. For more information about the Credit Union, visit www.LouisianaFCU.org.
