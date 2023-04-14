State officials have announced a new smartphone app that aims to make the 2023 Regular Legislative Session easier to understand and follow.
The app is called La Lege and is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
The app allows users get information about bills, legislators and scheduling as well as watch committee meetings and floor debates. There are also maps of the State Capitol.
“I’m excited that we can make it easier for people to engage with the legislature and they can see what is going on,” shared State Representative Tanner Magee (R), Houma.
