THIBODAUX, La. – The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive grant funding through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP). The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $749,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state. Grant awards in the amount of $55,000 each will be given to owners or tenants of historic buildings located within officially designated Louisiana Main Street districts. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.
To be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be located within a Louisiana Main Street district in a community with less than 50,000 population. The building must also be either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Historic District. In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify. All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
The HRSP application, details, and deadlines are available by contacting Danielle Stein, Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. Executive Director, at Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com or by visiting www.DowntownThibodaux.org.
This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.