WWII Museum

This July, Louisiana residents have the chance to experience one of the nation’s top attractions, The National WWII Museum, for half-price. During the month of July, locals can visit The National WWII Museum’s immersive galleries and experience Expressions of America for 50 percent off—both starting at just $10.

As New Orleans’s #1 attraction, the Museum offers a great escape from the summer heat, making this the perfect time for local visitors to see what’s new or to discover this world-renowned institution for the first time. 

The Museum features two special exhibits that cannot be missed! Walt Disney Studios and World War II explores how one of America’s most beloved entertainment companies helped support Allied victory. Go for Broke Spirit: Legacy in Portraits exhibit highlights the service, patriotism, and legacy of second-generation Japanese American WWII veterans who persevered in the face of prejudice and risked their lives to fight for their country.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Come explore The National WWII Museum this month and enjoy half-price admission while discovering some of America's greatest stories.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments