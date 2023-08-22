Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, announced they have once again been selected as the host of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a premier roller derby tournament composed of teams from across the United States. Following its inaugural success in 2023, the competition will make its return to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux the weekend of February 22-25, 2024.
The event will be hosted as part of a joint effort from Team Louisiana Roller Derby, the state’s collective all-star roller derby team, and Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors, the Baton Rouge-based youth roller derby team. In early 2023, the City of Thibodaux welcomed nearly 500 participating athletes, coaches, and officials, making it one of the largest events to take place in Lafourche Parish.
The economic impact for the City of Thibodaux from the 2023 tournament resulted in 400 room nights at local hotels and Airbnb’s. It is also estimated over 900 meals were consumed at local restaurants, and additional visitor spending was made at local attractions and shops in the community.
“After a successful first year, we are excited to see the return of the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown to Thibodaux” said President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Cody A. Gray. “Events like these bring in visitors from across the country and provide significant economic activity in our parish. We sincerely appreciate the tournament organizers for choosing Lafourche Parish to host their exciting event for the second year in a row.”
Details about the 2024 tournament including the announcement of the teams competing, the competition format, ticket information and more will be coming soon! For further information about the Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, visit their website linked below. For vendor/sponsorship opportunities, contact Kaitlyn Estes, Tournament Organizer at yallstarstournament@gmail.com.
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism is the destination management organization dedicated to positioning Lafourche Parish as a regionally, nationally and internationally recognized year-round tourist destination by developing quality marketing programs and events to attract visitors and stimulate economic development and growth. For more information, visit our website at lacajunbayou.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.