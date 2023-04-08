Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

Louisiana's Cajun Bayou is joining forces with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District to honor Earth Day in 2023 by embarking on a collaborative cleanup mission. 

Join in for the 2023 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup on Saturday, April 22nd.  Volunteers are needed to help reduce pollution and maintain a clean environment.

Multiple locations will be ready with all of the necessary materials where you can pitch in - from picking up trash along the bayou and streetside, cleaning ditches or whatever your heart desires!

  • Donaldsonville – Location to be determined
  • Napoleonville – 3996 Hwy 1
  • Labadieville – Bayou Rowing, Dumpster Hwy 308 (will be marked)
  • Thibodaux – Dumpster Hwy 1 NSU Bayouside
  • Thibodaux – Lafourche Fire District #1 Company #4 on Hwy 308 across from the St Charles Church.
  • Raceland – 4131 Highway 1 Raceland
  • Lockport – Going North toward Hwy 90
  • Lockport – Highway 1 Bayouside – Belleview Fire Station Hwy 1
  • Galliano – Location to be determined

Interested volunteers may sign up here for the event.

Participants are also invited to head to Raceland afterwards for the exciting La Fete Du Monde event! For more information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s Facebook.

Tags

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments