This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual industry celebration
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the Tourist Commission for Lafourche Parish celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). The annual celebration recognizes the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlighting the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation.
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans. This year the U.S. Travel Association has announced the theme #TravelForward to promote continued travel in a post-covid world.
“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
Travel spending also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.
In Lafourche Parish alone, travel contributes to $95 million in visitor spending, 1,280 hospitality & tourism related jobs, and saves approximately $303 in taxes for Lafourche Parish residents.
“Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is excited to see the revival of our tourism economy as we continue working with our tourism partners, elected officials and local businesses to move travel forward together” said President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Cody A. Gray. “Tourism positively impacts all of our communities up and down the bayou by generating significant economic activity through visitor spending and local tax revenue.”
To learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week, please visit ustravel.org/NTTW.
For more information on how the parish positions itself as a year-round tourism destination, please visit www.lacajunbayou.com.
