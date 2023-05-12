Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism honored some of the great people and organizations who make Lafourche Parish a unique place this week at their annual Bayou Ambassador Awards Luncheon.
The luncheon was held on Wednesday and honored were some of the top entities who support the tourism industry in our area. The event was held in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week.
“Our Bayou Ambassador Awards and luncheon as a whole is our way of showing thanks and giving back to our tourism partners who show an unwavering support to our overall goal in making Lafourche Parish a premier tourism destination” said Cody A. Gray, President & CEO of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ida and the effects of Covid-19, we appreciate their support and we look forward to working with and supporting them in the future. Congratulations to all of our award winners on their much-deserved recognition.”
The award winners are listed below:
The 2022 Event of the Year was The French Food Festival at the Larose Regional Park and Civic Center.
The 2022 Restaurant of the Year was Grady V's in Thibodaux.
The 2022 Attraction of the Year was The Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center.
The 2022 Hospitality Employee of the Year is Tiffany Dardar. She is the Sales Manager for the Candlewood Suites in Cut Off.
And the 2022 Spirit of the Bayou Award goes to The Cajun Music Preservation Society. This award was created to honor a tourism partner who embraces the true authentic brand of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou as someone who whole-heartedly encompasses the spirit of the bayou. Members of the Cajun Music Preservation Society including Quenton Fontenot, Misty McElroy, Gary LaFleur, and Tysman Charpentier accepted the award.
Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
